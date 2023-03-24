WPL 2023 Eliminator: Ecclestone Bamboozles Harmanpreet, Cleans up MI Skipper with Magical Delivery - WATCH

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium and since it was the WPL 2023 eliminator, the encounter was bound to be exciting. Nat Sciver-Brunt fired an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls while Amelia Kerr played a rollicking cameo of 29 runs as MI set Alyssa Healy & Co a challenging 183-run target.

Sciver-Brunt was at her brutal best with the bat, clobbering nine fours and two sixes during her stay in the middle. She certainly made the most of an early lifeline while batting on six, with Sophie Ecclestone dropping a regulation catch off Rajeshwari Gayakwad at mid-off.

MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023 Eliminator

Though the Warriorz failed to put a leash on Sciver-Brunt, they managed to get rid of MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur before she could turn unruly. Purple Cap holder Sophie Ecclestone was the bowler who bamboozled the MI captain with a fuller delivery in the 13th over.

Harmanpreet danced down, but Ecclestone was quick enough to spot the movement and bowled it fuller into the stumps. The trick worked as the former got yorked and the ball crashed into the stumps.

After Harman’s dismissal, it was all on Sciver-Brunt’s shoulder and she didn’t her teammates and fans either. She took the attack to the opponent, and in the last five overs, Sciver-Brunt provided the much-needed impetus to the innings and also got some good support from Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar (11 off 4). Mumbai erupted towards the end and smacked 66 runs in the last five overs to put up a stiff total of 182-4 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ | ‘I Believe Suryakumar Yadav Will Play Important Role in ODI World Cup’: Yuvraj Singh Backs SKY After Flop Show vs Australia

UP Warriorz controlled the first half of the knockout clash here at the DY Patil Stadium largely through their spin bowlers, not allowing the majority of Mumbai batters to get away or notch up any big individual totals, barring Sciver-Brunt, who led the fight for her side.

Get the latest Cricket News here