WPL 2023 on JioCinema Delivers Highest Viewership on any Women's Event Globally
1-MIN READ

WPL 2023 on JioCinema Delivers Highest Viewership on any Women’s Event Globally

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 07:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai Indians became the inaugural WPL champions. (BCCI Photo)

Mumbai Indians became the inaugural WPL champions. (BCCI Photo)

WPL, which was streamed free on JioCinema, clocked highest watch-time per user of more than 50 minutes per match

The summit clash of the inaugural season of WPL between eventual champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw more than 10mn new viewers tune in. With that, the first season of WPL on JioCinema delivers the highest viewership on any Women’s events globally.

At the back of a robust content library along with exciting live action, JioCinema also clocked more than 50 minutes of watch-time per user per match on the TATA WPL. In addition to 4K streaming, viewers enjoyed multi-cam setup, hype mode and the extensive panel of experts across multiple languages, helping the league surpass initial expectations and projections.

“Our vision is to nurture the TATA WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience," he added.

RELATED NEWS

JioCinema, now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL and all other subscribers, will live-stream the Indian Premier League for free in 12 languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The 2023 season of IPL commences on 31st March, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season.

The record-breaking viewership on WPL augurs well for the upcoming season of IPL as the official digital streaming partner will offer 16 feeds, including 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack, and play along feature for over 700mn + internet users.

