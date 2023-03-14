WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Through to Play-Offs, Continue Dominance at the Top

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday became the first side in the Women’s Premier League to qualify for the playoffs. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side continued their dominance by picking up their fifth win in a row, as they defeated Gujarat Giants by 55 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Skipper Kaur played a sublime 51-run knock, helping her side to a fight-worthy total of 162/8. Yastika Bhatia gave the table toppers another steady start, as she scored 44, and was partnered by Nat Sciver-Brunt who added 36 runs to the cause.

Amelia Kerr also scored 19 runs while Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants as she chipped in with 3 wickets.

In reply, Sneh Rana’s side could only score 107/9 in 20 overs, thus giving a crucial victory to the Indians.

ALSO READ| Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of India-Australia ODI Series, Likely to Miss Parts of IPL 2023

Harleen Deol was the top run-getter for her team at 22, while Hayley Matthews registered 3 scalps.

With five wins from as many games, Harmanpreet and Co kept their winning momentum going and further consolidated their place at the top of the table.

Having collected 10 points, Mumbai Indians confirmed their place in the top three and qualified for the playoffs as they continue to set the pace for other teams.

ALSO READ| WPL 2023 Highlights Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Updates: MI First Team to Qualify For Play-Offs, Beat GG by 55 Runs

Behind Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are in second place with four wins from five games, having amassed 8 points.

Their only defeat in the tournament came against the table toppers.

UP Warriroz, who will be in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 15, at the DY Patil Stadium, are in third place with 4 points from as many games, having won twice and also tasting two defeats.

The Giants meanwhile remain in fourth after their latest defeat, with just two points from five games.

ALSO READ| Watch: Harleen Deol’s Bulls-Eye Direct Hit, Removes Harmanpreet Kaur With Sublime Catch Later

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the last place in the WPL 2023 standings, having tasted five defeats so far, they will be looking to open their tally by beating the Warriorz on Wednesday.

Get the latest Cricket News here