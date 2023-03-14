WPL 2023 Points Table Update After Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals held their nerves to register their fourth win in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a close six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, who suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday.

Brief Scores of DCvs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore 150/4 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 67 not out, Richa Ghosh 37; Shikha Pandey 3-23) lost to Delhi Capitals 154/4 in 19.4 overs (Alice Capsey 38, Marizanne Kapp 32 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 32; Asha Shobana (2-27) by six wickets

Delhi are in the second spot with eight points while RCB lie at the bottom as they are yet to open their account.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Kapp, Jonassen Help Delhi Capitals Beat RCB in Thriller By 6-Wickets

Mumbai Indians continue to lead the points table with four wins out of four and have 8 points and a net run rate of +3.524. DC also have four wins and eight points but have played a game more and have a net run rate of +1.887. UP Warrirorz are thrid with 2 wins and 2 losses and a net run rate of +0.015. Gujarat Giants are in the fourth spot with just one win and a net run rate of -3.397. RCB are last with zero points and a net run rate of -2.109.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap:

DC skipper Meg Lanning continues to occupy the top spot in the run-getters rankings with 221 runs to her name after five games.

RCB star Ellyse Perry’s unbeaten 67 from 52 balls propelled her to the second spot with a total of 195 runs from five matches.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy is third in the table with her tally reading 185 runs from four games.

Shafali Verma is placed fourth with 179 runs in five innings after she was bowled for a duck.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap:

MI’s Shaika Ishaque leads the wickets takers rankings as she took her account for the campaign to 12 scalps to her name.

DC’s Shikha Pandey climbed up to second in the list with her 3-wicket haul against RCB and now has a total of eight wickets with an economy of 6.84 from five games.

Sophie Ecclestone of UPW climbed down to third in the table with 8 wickets to her name in four games with an economy of 7.03.

MI all-rounder Hayley Matthews ranks fourth in the wickets tally with 7 scalps.

Get the latest Cricket News here