WPL 2023 Points Table Update After Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants claimed their second win in the Women’s Premier League as they notched up an 11-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

With the win, GG climbed up to the fourth position with four points from their six outings. Sneh Rana’s side picked up their previous win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals remained second in the league despite the loss at the hands of the Ahmebadab-based team with 8 points to their name from 6 games. This is the capital city team’s second loss of the tournament after they succumbed to table toppers Mumbai Indians earlier in the campaign.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI remain unbeaten and atop the rankings with 10 points from 5 games as they have managed to brush aside every challenge that has come their way up until now.

UP Warriorz are placed third in the table with four points from five games and a better run rate in comparison to GG, who are tied with the Lucknow-based unit on points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were pushed back to the bottom of the table after briefly occupying the fourth spot following their win over UPW on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based side have just one win in their six outing in the campaign.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap

DC’s Australian skipper Meg Lanning leads the top scorer’s chart with 239 runs from her six games, followed by compatriot and RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who has managed to notch up 205 runs in six games too.

Shafali Verma inched ahead of Allysa Healy to move into the top three of the run-getters standings with 187 runs in six games.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap

MI’s Saika Ishaque occupies the top spot in the wicket-takers rankings with 12 scalps in five outings.

Mumbai teammate and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews comes in second in the table with 10 wickets in half as many games.

UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone ranks third in the table with 9 dismissals from 5 games.

