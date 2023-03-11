WPL 2023 Points Table Update After Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals registered a resounding 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants thanks to a blinder of an innings from opener Shafali Verma, who dismantled the Gujarat bowling with her unbeaten 76 off 28 deliveries.

DC contained GG for 105 for the loss of nine wickets riding on South African bowler Marizanne Kapp’s incredible 5 for 15 on the night before Shafali made quick work of the target.

Delhi solidified their second position in the league standings with the statement win as they now have 6 points in their kitty after 4 games.

Their only loss to date came at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, who stay atop the league table with three win from three.

Both MI and DC are tied on 6 points, but Mumbai have a superior net run rate despite having played a game less than the team from the capital city.

UP Warriorz stand third in the league with four points from three games after registering wins over Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their only defeat was to Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the table with two points from 4 games. GG’s only win came against RCB, which they managed to win by 11 runs.

And at the very bottom of the table are RCB, who are yet to claim a win in the WPL despite having played four times. The Bengaluru-based franchise are yet to open their account and have zero points to their name.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap:

Delhi skipper Meg Lanning increased her lead at the top of the run-getters rankings with her unbeaten 21 against GG, which took her tally for the season to 206 runs.

DC teammate Shafali rose up to second in the ranking with her blitzkrieg against GG and has amassed 179 runs this season.

MI’s Hayley Matthews come in third in the top scorers table with 156 runs from 3 games.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap:

MI’s Saika Ishaque still holds the purple cap with 9 wickets from three games, followed by UPW’s Sophia Ecclestone, who has 7 scalps to her name from 3 games.

MI’s Matthews finds herself third in the wicket-takers rankings too with her 6 dismissals so far in the campaign.

