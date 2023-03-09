WPL 2023 Points Table Update After Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians came out victors against Delhi Capitals in a top-of-the-table clash between two heavyweight teams to remain the only unbeaten side in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai bowlers Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews all picked up three wickets each while Pooja Vastrakar scalped the remaining batsman to bowl out the capital city team for a partly 105.

Matthews was once again in the thick of things with the bat as she put up a 65 runs stand alongside opener Yasthika Bhatia to take the game away from the Delhi unit before Nat Sciver and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur saw out the game as the team from Maharashtra raced to 109 for the loss of two wickets in 15 overs to register yet another win.

With the positive result, Mumbai Indians take their tally to three wins from three games and remain atop the table with six points to their name.

Delhi Capitals sit second in the league following their first defeat against Harmanpreet’s side. The team from the national capital have 4 points to their name following their wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in their opening two fixtures.

UP Warriorz come in third with 2 points in as many games as they beat the Gujarat Giants in their opening fixture before falling to DC in their follow-up game.

Gujarat Giants stand fourth with 2 points under their belt too, having played one game more than the side from UP. The giants lost their first two games before registering their first win of the season against a hapless RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sit at the very bottom of the table after having lost all three of their games in the WPL.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder

DC’s Australian captain Meg Lanning climbed to the top of the run-scorers list with her 43-run knock against Mumbai. The opener has now scored 185 runs in three games.

She is followed by MI’s West Indies all-rounder Matthews who has raked up 156 runs with the willow.

Indian Harleen Deol of Gujarat Giants completes the top three of the orange cap rankings with her tally of 113 runs.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder

MI’s left-arm spinner Ishaque leads the purple cap race with 9 wickets to her name after her three-wicket haul against Delhi.

Matthews comes in second in the wicket-takers ranking too having scalped 6 wickets in all.

Tara Norris of DC polishes off the top three wicket-takers in the league with 6 dismissals this season.

