WPL 2023 Points Table Update After Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz romped to a 10-wicket win over Royal Challenger Bangalore at the Brabone Staidum in Mumbai on Friday thanks to captain Alyssa Healy’s unbeaten 96-run knock.

RCB were bowled out for a total of 138 runs and the Lucknow-based team has no trouble in getting over the line without dropping a wicket.

UPW solidified their position at the third position in the table with the win as they now have 4 points from three games. They have managed to win two games, one against Gujarat Giants in the opener and the other against RCB. Their only loss of the tournament to date came at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

RCB are yet to open their account after having last all four of the games that they have contested in the ongoing edition of the WPL. The Bengaluru-based franchise sit at the very bottom of the table with zero points to their name.

Delhi Capitals are placed second with 4 points to their name from three games but are positioned above the UP franchise thanks to their superior run rate.

Unbeaten Mumbai Indians led by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lead the table with three wins from three and continue to set the pace for the rest of the teams to follow.

Gujarat Giants sit fourth in the table after having won one game out of their three outings so far.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap

DC’s Meg Lanning still heads the top scorers ranking with 185 runs from three games, followed by MI’s Hayley Matthews. The West Indies all-rounder has tallied 156 runs from the three games her side have played in.

RCB’s Sophie Devine broke into the top three of the orange cap rankings with her 36-run knock against UPW.

The Kiwi player has 132 runs to her name in four games, closely followed by RCB teammate Ellyse Perry with 128 runs.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap

Saika Ishaque of MI still tops the wicket taker’s roster with 9 wickets to her name.

UP’s Sophie Ecclestone’s 4-wicket haul against RCB helped her move into second place in the purple cap rankings with 7 wickets from three outings.

MI’s Matthews ranks third on the wickets tally with 6 scalps from three fixtures.

