WPL 2023 Points Table Update After UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their very first points of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League with their 5-wicket win over UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

RCB wrapped up UPW for 135 runs in 19.3 overs and then went on to successfully chase down the total and earn their first win of the season.

With their win against the Lucknow-based team, RCB moved out of the bottom of the table as they pushed Gujarat Giants, who also have 2 points to their name, but are behind the Karnataka side on net run rate, to the bottom of the table.

GG, however, have a game in hand as they have played just five games compared to RCB’s six.

UPW stayed third on the table despite the loss with four points from their five outings. The Lucknow-based unit has now slumped to three defeats, while having managed to win twice, once against RCB in the previous encounter between the sides and a victory over GG.

Delhi Capitals come in second with an impressive record of 4 wins from 5 games, with their only loss coming at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

The capital city team have eight points and are just one game shy of the table toppers.

Unbeaten Mumbai Indians still sit atop the rankings table with five wins from five. The Maharashtra-based side look like the team to beat in the first-ever edition of the women’s T20 league in India.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap

DC skipper Meg Lanning continues to occupy the top spot in the run-getters rankings with 221 runs from her 5 outings.

She is followed by Australian compatriot Ellyse Perry, who stands second in the table with 205 runs to her name from 6 games.

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy completes the Australian domination at the very top of the scoring charts as she stands third with 186 runs from 5 games.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians’ spinner Saika Ishaque leads the wicket-takers rankings with 12 wickets under her belt from her 5 outings, followed by MI teammate and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who has claimed the wicket of 10 batters this season from half as many games.

UPW’s Sophie Ecclestone extended her wicket tally this season to 9 scalps with her dismissal of Kanika Ahuja on Wednesday.

