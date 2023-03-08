WPL 2023: Shivali Shinde Replaces Allrounder Laxmi Yadav in UP Warriorz Squad

The UP Warriorz, who have played two games, so far in the 2023 Women’s Premier League have drafted in the Indian batter Shivali Shinde in the squad. The spot was vacated following an injury to all-rounder Laxmi Yadav during training.

26-year-old Shivali, who joined the squad on Wednesday in Mumbai, hails from Maharashtra and has played for the state side, apart from turning out for the India A side in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

The opening batter, who hails from Kolhapur, is considered to be one the players to watch out for in the domestic circuit and is also known to be a quick scorer, who can help set the tone for the innings for her side.

Also Read: Confusion Behind The Stumps; KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan?

“Playing in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League for the UP Warriorz is a moment of immense pride for me. And my family is delighted that I have received this opportunity. I am looking forward to this stint and hope to pick up the tricks of the trade from some of the best cricketers in the business. Experiencing the electric atmosphere in the stadiums is something I am definitely looking forward to and I hope to be able to contribute in a substantial manner for the UP Warriorz”, Shivali said after linking up with the squad on International Women’s Day.

The UP Warriorz began their 2023 WPL campaign with a hard-fought win against the Gujarat Giants, defeating them by 3 wickets in a humdinger on the opening weekend, before losing against the Delhi Capitals. Both games were played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: The Talk Within India Camp ahead of Fourth Test vs Australia

The UP Warriorz’s next game will pit them against the Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 10th March at the Brabourne Stadium.

UP Warriorz Full Squad: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Simran Shaikh, Shivali Shinde

Get the latest Cricket News here