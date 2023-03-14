WPL 2023: Sneh Rana Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against Mumbai Indians; 2 Changes in Gujarat Giants' Lineup

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

MI are playing an unchanged side while Gujarat Titans made two changes, including bringing in Sophia Dunkley.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (capt), Mansi Joshi.

