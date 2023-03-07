WPL 2023: Tahlia McGrath's Valiant 90 in Vain As Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz by 42 Runs

Delhi Capitals made it two wins from two games after claiming another massive 42-run win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday, March 7 at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Tahlia McGrath’s sensational 90-run knock went in vain as she couldn’t help the Warriorz reach the massive 212-run target set by the Capitals although she helped avoid her side being blown away by Meg Lanning’s side.

McGrath registered the highest individual total by any player in the league so far, but she didn’t get help from any of her teammates as the Warriorz slumped to their first defeat of the campaign.

Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy had won the toss and she chose to bowl first, although the decision didn’t go in her side’s favour as the Capitals came flying out of the blocks.

An entertaining 42*(20) with the bat and a 3️⃣-wicket haul with the ball 👌🏻👌🏻@JJonassen21 receives the Player of the Match award for her incredible all-round performance 👏👏Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/00ih6D7jMn — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023

Healy had raised eyebrows after benching last game’s match-winner Grace Harris, to accommodate Shabnim Ismail in order to negate the threat of Shafali Verma and Lanning however that decision also backfired.

ALSO READ| WPL 2023 Live Score DC vs UPW Updates: Tahlia McGrath Hits Fifty But UP Warriorz Lose Way

Lanning smashed 70 runs, ensuring she built a platform for her, and Jess Jonassen as well as Jemimah Rodrigues put the finishing touches on DC’s massive total.

Jonassen added 42 runs to the cause, and Rodrigues too smashed 34 runs providing a sublime finish to the Capitals’ innings.

In reply, UP Warrioz could only score 169 runs, despite a 90-run effort from McGrath.

Tahlia McGrath brought @UPWarriorz close to the target when the going got tough and she becomes our 🔝 Performer from the second innings!Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW A look at her batting summary ✅ pic.twitter.com/M2KthHGVot — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023

Skipper Healy began the chase really well, she looked in the groove and raced to 24 before falling prey to Jonassen. It was an off-day for the last match’s hero Kiran Navgire, and the UP Warriorz players could build no substantial partnerships as they lost wickets regularly.

ALSO READ| ‘You Want Right Decisions to be Made’: Parthiv Patel Not Worried About Match Flow Being Disturbed by Reviews For Wide And No-balls

Devika Vaidya did stick around for a while with McGrath, she added 23 runs to the cause, although Jonassen removed her in a killer blow to the Warriorz’s hopes.

That didn’t deter McGrath’s determination and she kept smashing the ball left right and centre, to take her side close, but in the end, the Capitals were the better side in all three departments.

Get the latest Cricket News here