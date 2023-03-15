WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Coach Jon Lewis Says 'RCB Have Improved, Taking Them Seriously'

The business end of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is upon us, and for the UP Warriorz, it’s all hands-on deck as they look to go through the gears and put on a show for their fans.

Kitted in a yellow jersey, the Warriorz have taken to the task of playing a good brand of cricket like a duck takes to water, pushing the likes of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians to the hilt, while swatting aside the challenges from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease.

“We played well in the last game. With all the teams involved, including RCB, if we can put the top order under a bit more pressure with the ball, take more wickets in the powerplay, we are a force to reckon with. Early wickets, with pretty much every team we’ve seen, that if you get early wickets and the game can go your way. I am really happy with where the team is at now,” said head coach Jon Lewis.

“Our first aim is to win all the games in the second half of the tournament and qualify for the playoffs.”

Next on the agenda for the UP Warriorz is the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were comprehensively beaten by the Alyssa Healy-led side at the Brabourne Stadium. Since then, the UP Warriorz have faced a defeat against Mumbai Indians, but have grown by leaps and bounds, and are eyeing a spot in the playoffs.

“RCB have improved in the last couple of games and they have got some really talented cricketers, some very fine overseas players, and good in Indian domestic players as well. So, they’re dangerous side. We need to take them very seriously and make sure that we’re really well prepared.”

“We have specific plans for each player and we try and match them up in the games if you can. Sometimes that can’t happen because the game takes a different turn, you know, so you’re, and you have to trust your captain on the field to make make the right decisions at the right time."

The UP Warriorz have had captain fantastic Alyssa Healy leading from the front. She’s the highest run-getter for the team after four games, and has registered consecutive half-centuries in the last couple of games.

Meanwhile, amongst the bowlers, spin twins Sophie Ecclestone (8 wickets) and Deepti Sharma (5 wickets) have been leading the charge, with 13 wickets to their name. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tahlia McGrath have also chipped in with some impressive performances.

All of that though is in the past, UP Warriorz face RCB on Wednesday evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

