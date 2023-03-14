Watch: Harleen Deol's Bulls-Eye Direct Hit, Removes Harmanpreet Kaur With Sublime Catch Later

Harleen Deol has been very impressive during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 for Gujarat Giants. Not only has she shone with the bat, but she has also shown just how good of a fielder she is.

Against Mumbai Indians, Deol inflicted a run-out with a sensational direct-hit throw from deep, and just 1 over later, she dismissed MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur with a diving catch.

Sneh Rana’s Giants squared off against the Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, looking to move up in the WPL table, seeking only their second victory.

Rana had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet’s side has yet to lose a single game in the tournament so far, although they got off to a sluggish start after losing Hayley Matthews early.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia stitched together a crucial partnership which got the Indians up and running before Kim Garth removed Sciver-Brunt on 36.

Skipper Kaur arrived at the crease next and while she began slowly, she started to steer her side towards a big total with some delightful hitting.

On the other end, wickets kept falling and in the 19th over of Mumbai Indians’ inning, Harleen produced one of the moments of the match.

Harmanpreet tried to steal two runs, and Humaira Kazi was running towards the bowler’s end. Harleen, who was stationed at the long-on boundary ran towards the ball, collected it and hurled it towards the non-striker’s end.

Kazi was thus caught short of the crease as Deol struck the stumps bang-on! She wasn’t done though as six balls later, she completed a sublime catch to remove Kaur.

The Mumbai Indians skipper had just smashed two boundaries back to back against Ashleigh Gardner and the Australian delivered a tossed-up delivery, which Kaur tried to deliver into the stands but didn’t connect to it properly as Deol ran towards her right and got both her hands to complete a great catch.

With the bat, Deol managed to score 22 runs, as Gujarat Giants struggled in their chase of 163 runs.

