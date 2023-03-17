WPL 2023: 'We're Good in All Three Departments And Came Through', Says Gujarat Giants Skipper Sneh Rana After Win Over DC

Gujarat Giants bounced back in an emphatic fashion to register a thrilling 11-run win over second-placed Delhi Capitals to keep their chances for making it to the play-offs of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. Giants claim their second win of the season by defending a 148-run target against a power-pack Delhi’s batting line-up.

Skipper Sneh Rana was impressed with her bowlers for a top-class performance as she feels that Meg Lanning’s wicket was the turning point of the game.

“Smile is always there. We thought 150 was par based on the conditions. Lanning’s was a big wicket and we enjoyed it. Kim started brilliantly, momentum was with us. The two-wicket over swung it back. Whoever contributes, it’s good," she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Overseas stars Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner turn up on the occasions and played responsible knocks of 57 and 51 not out as shared a crucial 81-run partnership off 53 balls for the third wicket.

Rana revealed that the atmosphere was positive in the camp right from the warm-up and they played good cricket in all three departments.

“We’ve talked about having two good stands and that came about today. Everyone was positive right from the warm-up. We went there determined saying ‘we had to do it’. We were good in all three departments and came through," added Sneh.

In a chase of 148, Delhi Capitals could make only 136 in 18.4 overs. Though Marizanne Kapp made 36 and Arundhati Reddy slammed a lovely cameo of 25, lack of support coupled with some run-outs meant Delhi are still waiting to seal a top-three finish.

Delhi skipper Meg Lanning suggested that Gujarat were 20-25 runs under part and her batters threw away wickets in the chase.

“They bowled well but we played poor shots and gave away wickets through runouts. Frustrating game, guess that’s the way it goes. Our bowlers did an excellent shot and I thought they were 20-25 under par."

She was also critical of her own shot as she was dismissed by her counterpart Rana for just 18 which shifted momentum in Gujarat’s favour.

“My shot to get out was poor. Playing across the line on a track where I should have played straight. That happened a couple of times. The runouts were bad too," said captain Meg Lanning.

Meg was also appreciative of all-rounder Harleen Deol’s spell of 1/27 in three overs. “We talked about her, had intel there. She put the ball in the right areas and got the reward. It’s been a hectic tournament so far, will chill around the pool on the rest day."

