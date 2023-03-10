'When You've so Many Options, Your Job is So Easy': Harmanpreet Credits Bowlers for Dominant Show Against DC

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was highly impressed with her bowlers’ performance in the crucial Women’s Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Mumbai completely dominated the second-placed Delhi at DY Patil Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the table. The MI bowlers put their A-game on the table and bundled out the Capitals for a paltry 105 in 18 overs. Saika Ishaque was once again the standout performer with the ball as she dismissed three star DC batters - Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

While England’s pacer Issy Wong and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews also claimed three-wicket each to dismantle the in-form Delhi batting line-up.

Harmanpreet said that having multiple options in bowling makes her job easier as captain as every bowler on the side is eager to bowl and perform well.

“Today our bowlers did really well. They’re making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy," Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation.

She asserted that the key to success in T20 as a bowler is to execute your plan according to the field which Mumbai Indians were able to do against the Capitals.

“Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s and we’re able to do that. After the last game we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls," she added.

The skipper also hailed the openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews to set up the platform for the chase. Yastika scored 41 runs while Matthews, who claimed three scalps with the ball, hit 32 valuable runs for the side.

“Yastika and Hayley gave us a really good start," she said.

While Harmanpreet also pointed out the upcoming matches in the WPL are going to be interesting as the pitches will start getting slower from here.

“Now the tournament is going to start because the pitches are going to be on the slower side," she added.

Mumbai Indians will next face UP Warriorz on Sunday, March 12 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

