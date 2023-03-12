'Would Like to Thank Meg Lanning For Her Advice': Shafali Verma After Blistering Knock Against Gujarat

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma thanked skipper Meg Lanning for her advice which helped her rip apart Gujarat Giants’ bowling attack in the Women’s Premier League clash on Saturday. Shafali scored an unbeaten 76 runs off 28 balls as Delhi Capitals chased down the 106-run target in just 7.1 overs. It was a dominant show from Lanning and Co as they stay at the second spot on the points table with a 10-wicket triumph.

Shafali smashed 10 fours and five sixes during her knock as she also hit the second-fastest fifty in the Women’s Premier League - 19 balls.

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights

The 19-year-old was all elated after her power-packed performance and said now the players have extra time to take rest.

“I wasn’t in a hurry, but I was trying to give my best during the run chase. Now we can rest and enjoy ourselves," she told broadcasters.

Shafali talked about the advice her opening partner gave which worked in her favour on Saturday.

“In the last game, I got out while playing the flick. So I tried to play straight. I would like to thank Lanning for her advice. I want to work hard in future and keep scoring and playing in the same way. Thanks to Meg and thanks to all my teammates and my family," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also posted WPL’s highest score in powerplay. Shafali and Lanning were too good for the bowlers on Saturday as they hit 87 runs in the first six overs.

“We were thinking of giving our best. We (me and Meg) knew we could not take this target lightly. We just kept helping each other and that helps a lot on the ground," Shafali added.

Talking about the pitch, Shafali said that it was a nice surface to bat on and they analysed it while bowling.

“The pitch was really nice to bat on. We’ll try to keep performing in the same manner in the upcoming games," she concluded.

Delhi will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

