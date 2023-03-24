WPL 2023: In-form Mumbai Indians Wary of Feisty UP Warriorz in Eliminator

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has entered its final stage with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians slated to clash with the Alyssa Healy-captained UP Warriorz in the Eliminator at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Friday. The team that is left standing will face Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians had won five matches on the trot before they were brought crashing to the ground by the same opposition that they are to face in the Eliminator. UP Warriorz had won that match by five wickets led by Sophie Ecclestone (3/15), Tahila McGrath (38 off 25 balls) and Grace Harris (39 off 28 balls). Mumbai Indians had a better result in the previous clash against the UP Warriorz with Saika Ishaque (3/33), Yastika Bhatia (42 off 27 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (45* off 31 balls) fashioning an eight-wicket win.

Following the defeat to UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians’ campaign suffered another jolt as they lost to the Delhi Capitals by nine wickets, before getting back to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. The two defeats knocked Mumbai Indians off their perch at the top of the table and prevented them to qualify directly to the final. They were eventually pipped by Delhi Capitals, who ensured direct passage to the final owing on account of a better net run rate.

UP Warriorz’s campaign, however, has gone on in stops and starts. The team finished third with four wins and four losses. They would be looking up to their captain Healy to deliver the goods in the crunch game on Friday. She has been in great batting form as has McGrath. The highlight of McGrath’s batting was a blistering 50-ball 90 not out against Delhi Capitals. Kiran Navgire had scored a quickfire half-century versus Gujarat Giants as well.

For the Mumbai Indians, skipper Harmanpreet has had some good knocks, including 65 off 30 balls and 51 off 30 balls against Gujarat Giants and 53 off 33 balls against UP Warriorz. Amelia Kerr has also been sublime with the bat, while Ishaque had more than played her part with the ball. They would be wary of a slip-up, which would result in all the good work done in the tournament coming to naught. The Warriorz, however, would not go down without a fight.

Mumbai Indians predicted starting line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz predicted starting line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnim Ismail

