GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: UP Warriorz Target Remaining Playoffs Spot

won’t be enough as they would have to win big considering their poor net run-rate and then the other two claimants – RCB and UPW – suffer heavy defeats in their respective remaining matches as well.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 20.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

