GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: UP Warriorz Target Remaining Playoffs Spot

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 14:29 IST
Mumbai, India
Live Updates Women’s Premier League 2023, UP Gujarat Giants vs UP Warrrioz: We are entering the business end of the inaugural WPL and UP Warriorz can become the third and final team to seal a playoffs spot should they win their match against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium today. UPW have had a mixed journey so far but thanks to their superb display against Mumbai Indians, the franchise has vastly improved their chances to progress ahead and a win from either of their remaining two fixtures would be enough to result in a qualification and elimination of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. A win today for GG Read More
Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk/c) Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (captain), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia
When will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 20.
Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on March 20.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
