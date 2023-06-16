'Doesn't Make Sense in Preventing a Youngster From Making a Case': Wriddhiman Saha Forgoes Duleep Trophy

Veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has decided to opt out of selection in Duleep Trophy as he feels that the tournament is for the national team hopefuls. Saha, who last played for India way back in 2021, has already been informed by the team management that they want to try a young player in the line-up. After Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident, India are in search of a wicketkeeper batter but they have decided to move on from Wriddhiman Saha.

The team management has backed KS Bharat in recent times as he was part of India’s XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship Final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Saha has almost no hopes of playing for India again as he informed Tripura selector Jayanta Dey to choose young players for the Duleep Trophy squad instead of him.

“To be fair to Wriddhiman, he said that Duleep Trophy is for India hopefuls. If I am never going to play for India, then doesn’t make sense in preventing a youngster from making a case. Hence we selected Abhishek Porel, who was the third choice," he added.

Meanwhile, India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side while former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will be his deputy.

But the East Zone selectors were baffled when they came to know that Ishan Kishan didn’t want to play the first-class tournament which is being held right before the two-Test series in the Caribbean starting July 12.

“Since he was in India squad for WTC final and KS Bharat, the man who kept wickets is playing for South Zone, we asked Zonal selection committee convenor Debasish Chakraborty to tell us if we could select Kishan," an East Zone selection committee member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“As he is a senior India regular in white ball, he would have got the captaincy. Chakraborty got in touch with Ishan over phone and came back and told us that he is not interested in playing Duleep Trophy. We were not told if he has an injury or not. Just that he doesn’t want to play," the selector said.

Squad: A Easwaran (capt), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wk), K Kushagra (wk), S Nadeem (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

(With Agency Inputs)