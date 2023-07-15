How Does WTC 2023-25 Points Table Read After India's Commanding Win Over West Indies in 1st Test?

Team India kick-started their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle on a winning note as they overpowered West Indies to pick up an easy win in the first Test of the series at Windsor Park in Dominica. After suffering a defeat in the WTC 2023 final against Australia, the Indian team returned back to action following a month-long hiatus but they dished out a dominating display against the hosts.

Rohit Sharma and Co. climbed atop the WTC 2023-25 points table with 100 PCT (%), having played just one game in the new cycle, while Australia are close behind in second place, and England are in third place.

The West Indies remain rooted to the foot of the table after enduring a defeat of an inning and 141 runs.

ALSO READ| ‘It Could be Frustrating..’: Rohit Sharma Explains Animated Gesture Towards Ishan Kishan During 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs on his Test debut, while Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets in the first inning to restrict the Caribbean side to a mere 150-run total.

Then India continued to dominate the proceedings and they reached 421/5 on Day 3 before skipper Rohit decided he had seen enough and the ‘Hitman’ decided to declare.

The West Indies were invited to bat for the second time although Ashwin again proved to be the wrecker in chief as he picked up a seven-wicket haul to dismantle the opposition batters all on his own.

ALSO READ| Rohit Sharma Reacts Angrily, Vents Frustration at Ishan Kishan Before Declaring India’s Inning | WATCH

Following the win, India jumped to first place in the WTC 2025 points table, and Australia sit in second place with 61.11 PCT after 3 games having won twice and lost once against England during the ongoing Ashes 2023.

Ben Stokes’ side are in third place with 27.78 PCT having won just once but that win allowed them to keep the Ashes alive and take the series to 2-1 ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester.

While the rest of the teams are yet to kick-start their journey, the Windies remain in ninth place after the hammering.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Impromptu Dance Moves During Innings Break Ahead of India’s Commanding Win vs WI

The second Test between India and West Indies will start from 20 July, as Rohit’s side will look to wrap up the series and continue their march towards a third consecutive WTC final.