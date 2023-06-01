'Since Match is in England, we Are Planning...': India Allrounder Reveals How Team is Preparing for WTC Final

Six days from now, India will begin their quest for a first ICC title since 2013 when they take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship in London. Since winning the Champions Trophy nearly 10 years ago, the Indian team hasn’t won a global tournament despite reaching the final on multiple occasions.

The WTC 2023 final presents them with another opportunity to end the wait and rubber stamp their Test superiority over other teams.

Besides Australia presenting a formidable challenge, India will also have to make some quick adjustments to the format and weather with a majority of their squad busy with a grueling two-month long IPL 2023 that saw them playing T20 matches in hot, sweltering conditions.

The Indian bowlers have though been sneaking in a little practice sessions with the red-ball during the IPL season, reveals Axar Patel who flew to London after his franchise Delhi Capitals didn’t advance to the playoffs.

“We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball," Axar told ICC.

“We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have. This mental switch from white ball to red ball is obviously tough, but we have enough time," he added.

Duke balls will be used for the WTC final and Axar says their focus has been to hit the right lengths.

“We switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have to use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works," the 29-year-old said.

“So, that’s what we’re doing. Since the match is in England, which is different from India, we are planning what lines and lengths will work here. The same thing in practice, we are good to go," he added.

With no warm-up scheduled and just a gap of eight days between the IPL final and start of WCT final, wouldn’t the lack of preparation hurt Indian players?

“Those who did not qualify (for IPL Playoffs) got more time. So I don’t think there will be many problems because we have had a good time to prepare," Axar said.

He revealed that the Indian bowlers have been training with the Duke balls during the IPL itself. “The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practicing with it and have gotten used to it," Axar said.

The weather is cold and the jumpers have been taken out. Axar says the team is enjoying the relatively cold weather.

“We came after playing IPL, where it was 40-45 degrees in India. After that it feels great here. We have taken out our winter clothes and are roaming around wearing jumpers. It’s also a bit windy. Whenever we come to the UK, we enjoy the weather. It remains a little cool, there is no heat," the allrounder said.

Besides, in England, it’s the fast bowlers who have a greater says than the spinners.

“Obviously, the conditions in India and England are different. The fast bowlers have more of a role here. In India, spinners play a more important role. The conditions are the same for both teams. In England, the wind assists swing bowling and offers good bounce if you bowl at the right spots. The team is getting together slowly, so the planning will go on. We’ll leave the planning to our bowling coach," Axar said.