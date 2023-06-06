CHANGE LANGUAGE
Head Coach of IPL Franchise Joins Australian Team as Consultant Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Against India

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 15:55 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ahead of WTC final, one of the head coaches of an IPL franchise has joined Australia in a consultancy role (ICC Instagram)

Head coach of Lucknow Super Giants Andy Flower has joined the Australian team as a consultant ahead of the WTC final 2023

Former England coach and currently in charge of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, Andy Flower has joined the Australian camp ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, starting on Wednesday at The Oval.

Flower, who coached England from 2009-2014, has joined the Australian support staff in a consultancy role. But he is not expected to be around for the start of the Ashes series, which begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the second edition of the WTC, with The Oval hosting its first-ever Test in the month of June in its 143-year-old history.

Flower is, however, expected to join the Australian camp at a later stage during the Ashes, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper-batter Flower is one of England’s most successful coaches, guiding them to three consecutive Ashes wins in this millennium, which includes triumphs in 2009 and 2013 at home, and most impressively, Down Under in 2010-11.

With Flower at the helm of the coaching staff, Andrew Strauss’ England side had become the first team in 24 years to have won an Ashes in Australia.

For Pat Cummins’ side, the addition of Flower to the coaching staff will only add more to the expectations as they strive to become the first Australian team to win an Ashes series in England since 2001.

    Cummins said, “(He brings) experience over here, first of all… and knows these conditions really well. Hopefully he knows the opposition, so if he can give us one little bit of insight into playing in England that we haven’t thought about then it’s worth it."

    “I think (coach) Andrew (McDonald) has worked with him quite a bit, and you’ve seen us over the years bring in different people at different times. We’re pretty lucky to have someone as experienced as Andy," the Australian captain added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
