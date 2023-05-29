WTC Final 2023: ICC Announces Match Officials for India vs Australia Clash at London Oval

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final, between India and Australia starting June 7 in London.

The global cricketing body announced that New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires at The Oval for the marquee clash. They will be supported by Richard Kettleborough, appointed as the TV umpire. Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka will act as the fourth umpire while Richie Richardson will be the match referee.

The WTC Final at The Oval will be Gaffaney’s 49th Test match while Illingworth will be officiating his 64th game. Both of them are members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and are highly experienced at the international level.

This will be a second successive World Test Championship Final match for Kettleborough, who acted as the TV umpire for the 2021 World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at Southampton.

The WTC is scheduled to be played from June 7 and 11. The ICC has also kept a reserve day for the title clash if the weather plays spoilsport.

“We have been working very closely with the local organising committee (ECB) to ensure it is a great spectacle for the fans. We are expecting full crowds for each of at least the first four days. We know we are heading in the right direction.

“It has created huge interest in terms of fans, and two best teams in the world will be slugging it out, it is set to be a fantastic event.

“We hope the weather stays clear so we can get the full amount of cricket, though we have a reserve day to make up for lost time,” said Wasim Khan, ICC general manager of cricket.

Meanwhile, ace Australian fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood has been included in the 15-member squad for the much-awaited clash. He had flown back home from the IPL 2023 before his side Royal Challengers Bangalore’s must-win game against Gujarat Titans due to a side soreness. He has been included in the squad alongside fellow pacers, captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

