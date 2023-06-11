'Wo Proper Deta Hai Wapas': Amid WTC Final, Ravindra Jadeja Names the 'Best Sledger' of Team India

After toiling hard for four straight days, Team India is at a spot where they can manage to edge past the Aussies and win their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title. Chasing a mammoth 444 target, they posted 164 for 3 at stumps on day four. With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still unbeaten and 7 more wickets in hand, India can dare to chase the remaining 280 runs and fulfil their dream which was shattered a couple of years back. The victory will certainly end the draught of an ICC trophy, something which Team India has been craving since 2013.

IND vs AUS WTC Final Live

Meanwhile, Star Sports shared a fun video of Ravindra Jadeja in which he could be seen answering some rapid-fire questions. The all-rounder was asked to name a teammate in response to the questions asked. Surprisingly, Virat Kohli’s name was mostly taken.

The most interesting answer was about the ‘best sledger’ Jadeja said, “Virat is the best in the business. He gives it back properly and right on the face of the opponent.”

Jadeja was further asked to pick the funniest among Rohit and Virat. The all-rounder said the Indian captain is funny at times while Virat is the one who can mimic each and every member of the team.

“Virat mimics everybody. He doesn’t spare any of his teammates. He can imitate everyone’s voice. Rohit is funny too,” Jadeja said.

On Sunday afternoons, Virat and Rahane will head out to the middle with India needing a further 280 runs to win. And should they reach their target of 444 to win the WTC Final it would be the highest-ever fourth-innings run chase to win a game in Test history.

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami on Saturday said that the team are ready to defy the record books.

“One hundred per cent of everyone believes that tomorrow we will win the match. We always fight, and we perform well around the world. So we believe and we will all come together to win this match,” Shami said.

“I believe that the Test match should go until the fifth day and maybe until the last session. That’s the real test. So we have to bat well and they have to bowl well to save themselves,” he added.