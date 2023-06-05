WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Ajinkya Rahane India Comeback rahul Dravid pre-match presser

After a hiatus of 18 months, Ajinkya Rahane is set to make a comeback in Test cricket for India and that too, at a bigger stage like the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He made his way back into the side following a decent domestic season for Mumbai. And now, he is getting ready to make the most of the opportunity he has got.

Rahane was picked in the squad after Shreyas Iyer couldn’t recover from a back injury. The former vice-captain last played a Test match for India in January 2022, against South Africa in Cape Town, following which he was axed, along with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, due to inconsistency with the bat. While the latter made a quick return following some terrific performances in County Cricket, Rahane had to wait for more than a year to get his spot back.

For the 35-year-old Mumbai batter, a failure in the game could potentially be career-ending. But head coach Rahul Dravid doesn’t believe that. Addressing a press conference on Monday at The Oval, Dravid said Rahane shouldn’t approach this opportunity as just a one-off.

“Firstly, it’s good to have him. We have had a few injuries which have probably led to him having the opportunity to come back into the squad. Great for us to have someone of his quality back. He brings obviously a lot of that experience; he brings proven performance in overseas conditions. Even in England, he’s played some terrific innings for us,” Dravid said.

“He brings terrific catching in the slips as well to the group. He just brings his personality to the group as well which is really important. He’s led the team to considerable success. And again, I wouldn’t want him to approach this as just a one-off,” he added.

The Indian head coach clarified that it depended purely on how Rahane performed.

“Sometimes you get dropped from teams and you make a comeback and you can play for as long as you’re playing well and as long as you’re performing. It’s not written in stone or a rule that you only get one match. He puts in a good performance, really shows what he’s got,”

“Who knows, even when people come back from injury, you never know what can happen. So again, from my point of view, it is not really only about this match. Yes, this match is important but then in the larger context of things there’s a lot of cricket to be played further down the road as well,” Dravid said.