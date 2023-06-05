'He Talked About...': KS Bharat Reveals His Conversation with MS Dhoni Ahead of WTC Final in England

As Team India gears up for the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final, KS Bharat is waiting for his first game on English soil. The Andhra wicketkeeper-batter has been named in the 15-man squad for the marquee clash in place of Rishabh Pant who is currently nursing injuries suffered in a gruesome car crash. However, the toss-up is between Bharat and Ishan Kishan and it will be interesting to see who gets the spot in the final XI.

Ahead of the face-off with Australia, Bharat spoke to ICC and revealed the tip he got from former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Both players were up against each other on multiple occasions during the recently-concluded IPL final and one of them was the season final last week where Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious.

In a conversation with the ICC at the Oval, Bharat said he had a ‘very good conversation’ with Dhoni and received useful insights from the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

“He talked about his experiences keeping in England as well as what would work the best for any wicket-keeper. It was a very good conversation and there were a lot of insights from that,” Bharat told ICC in an interview.

“It’s the awareness – the best example is MS Dhoni, the awareness he has in keeping is outstanding.

“You need intent and passion to be a keeper because keeping is a thankless job. You keep 90 overs in a Test day and you have to be concentrating ball by ball, so you have to accept the challenges and embrace it and be really passionate about contributing to the team,” he added.

top videos

Bharat has played only four Tests for India, all against Australia in India earlier this year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has been an exceptional stumper but is yet to prove his mettle as a batter. In four matches against Australia earlier this year, he scored only 101 runs in six innings with the best score of 44.

That’s the factor which might tempt the team management to go with Ishan Kishan who came in as the replacement for KL Rahul. He arrived in England on the back of a fine IPL campaign that saw him hit 454 runs in 16 innings for Mumbai Indians.