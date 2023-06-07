IND vs AUS, WTC Final LIVE: Rohit Sharma's Team India Eye Test Glory Against Australia

Read more

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s form has been somewhat patchy, but the 36-year-old will be playing his 50th Test match in the WTC final, since 2019, his average has shot up to 52.76 with 6 hundreds & 4 fifties from 36 innings.

On the other hand, Australia will be relying on the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, captain Pat Cummins and other key players to take them to the coveted ICC trophy.

Both teams have some big players missing ahead of the WTC final, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are all ruled out of the marquee clash whereas Australia too won’t be able to call upon the likes of Josh Hazlewood who suffered a late injury blow and in his place Scott Boland will be playing, Cummins confirmed ahead of the game.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, Australia and India have squared off against each on 106 occasions in red-ball cricket, Australia have claimed 44 wins and have a slight edge over India who have won 32 times.

Rohit Sharma’s side defeated Cummins and Co during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this year and the Australian team will look to take revenge for that series loss.

There is a reserve day in place as well should rain play spoilsport, just like it did during the previous edition where India finished runners-up against New Zealand.

When will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?

India vs Australia World Test Championship Final 2023 will start from June 7-11.

Where will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match start?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Australia, WTC final 2023 match?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 match on TV?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.