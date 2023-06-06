WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India Gunning for Glory Against Pat Cummins' Australia

Read more

beaten by India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which was played earlier this year.

As far as the head-to-head record between India and Australia is concerned, the two cricketing powerhouses have locked horns with each other in red-ball format on 106 occasions.

Australia have a slight edge having won 44 games, while the Indian team picked up 32 victories, furthermore, one match ended in a tie while 29 games finished in a draw.

Both sides have been preparing for the WTC final for the past two weeks or so, and both captains are set to be without some key players for the WTC final 2023.

KL Rahul injured himself during IPL 2023 and the BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as his replacement, with Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal available as standby players. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are both long-term absentees and so is Shreyas Iyer.

Australia suffered a late blow as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out from the summit clash with Michael Neser taking his place in the team.

Where to watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia on television?

India vs Australia WTC final 2023 will be live telecasted for TV viewers on the Star Sports Network, the match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia live streaming?

India vs Australia WTC final 2023 will be live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser.