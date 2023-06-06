WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India Gunning for Glory Against Pat Cummins' Australia

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 13:34 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Rohit Sharma-led Team India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 for the coveted trophy. The top two Test-playing nations are set to battle it out at the Oval in London from June 7-11 to be crowned the WTC winners for the 2021-23 edition. Previously, India had reached the final of the last edition although they finished as runners-up after losing the marquee clash against New Zealand and this time around, the Indian team will be gunning for glory.
Standing in their way will be Australia, Pat Cummins’ side finished at the top of the WTC points table even though they were Read More
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia WTC final 2023. With the marquee clash set to take place between June 7-11, from 3 PM IST onwards, we’ll bring to you all the live updates and buildup ahead of the blockbuster finale of the WTC 2021-23 edition.
As far as the head-to-head record between India and Australia is concerned, the two cricketing powerhouses have locked horns with each other in red-ball format on 106 occasions.
Australia have a slight edge having won 44 games, while the Indian team picked up 32 victories, furthermore, one match ended in a tie while 29 games finished in a draw.
Both sides have been preparing for the WTC final for the past two weeks or so, and both captains are set to be without some key players for the WTC final 2023.
KL Rahul injured himself during IPL 2023 and the BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as his replacement, with Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal available as standby players. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are both long-term absentees and so is Shreyas Iyer.
Australia suffered a late blow as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out from the summit clash with Michael Neser taking his place in the team.
Where to watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia on television?
India vs Australia WTC final 2023 will be live telecasted for TV viewers on the Star Sports Network, the match will start at 3 PM IST.
Where to watch the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia live streaming?
India vs Australia WTC final 2023 will be live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser.