WTC Final 2023, Day 4 Tea Report: Shubman Gill Dismissed Controversially After India Make Promising Start in Chase of 444

It’s a catch that will be talked about for some time to come more so should India not be able to chase down the world-record target of 444 they have been set by Australia to win the World Test Championship final on Day 4 in London. Cameron Green pulled off another screamer to punch a hole in what was shaping up to be a superb start for India to the chase as Shubman Gill took a long, reluctant walk to the dressing room.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Gill led a positive start with the pair adding 41 runs in just 7 overs with the tea break approaching. Scott Boland then pitched the first delivery of the eighth over on a good length and Gill went for a defensive shot but got a thick outside edge that was flying to the right of Green at gully.

And just like his stunning catch of Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings, Green pulled off another excellent one-handed catch to signal the end of Gill’s innings on 18 off 19. However, the decision was referred as it was tight call with Green’s stretched left hand touching the ground when he completed the catch.

The third umpire after reviewing it from a couple of angles adjudged it as a clean catch but clearly neither Gill nor Rohit seemed happy with the decision. The mood in the Australian camp was quite opposite as they took the tea break on a happy note.

Rohit has again got the start having reached 22 off 25 with the help of three fours and a six but the challenge will be to convert this into a marathon innings if India harbour hopes of chasing down the humongous target in front of them.

Australia had declared their second innings on 270/8 when captain Pat Cummins fell on five having extended their lead to 444 runs. Alex Carey was the top-scorer of the innings, hitting an unbeaten 66.