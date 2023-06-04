Ahead of WTC Final, Yashasvi Jasiwal Explores London with Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat - See Pics

The Indian contingent has been sweating it out in the nest in London as they gear up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting Wednesday. Under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma & Co have been training relentlessly as they chase their second title after having lost the previous one to New Zealand in 2021.

Meanwhile, a few players took some time off and decided to explore the capital city of England. The likes of batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat took to the streets of London and clicked a selfie. The picture was shared on Jaiswal’s Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Exploring London.”

View this post on Instagram

Jaiswal has travelled to the United Kingdom as one of the reserve players. He replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad who pulled out due to his marriage. The other two standby players are Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian team had their first practice session at The Oval. The BCCI shared the picture of the side hitting the ground running at the iconic venue. “Hello from the Oval,” the tweet read.

On May 25, the BCCI had said via its official Twitter handle that Indian team members like Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur along with head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members had begun practicing at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Arundel town.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a reserve player, joined the practice session from May 30. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane linked up with the team on June 1 after featuring in the IPL final in Ahmedabad, followed by Mohammed Shami joining practice on June 2.

India, then led by Kohli, had finished as runners-up in the inaugural WTC cycle after losing the title clash to Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by eight wickets at Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2021.