'India Lost From Day 2': Twitterati Vexed as India Collapse Against Australia in WTC Final

Australia claimed the prestigious Test mace with their 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final at The Oval on Sunday.

Australia set India a target of 444 to chase and managed to bundle out Rohit Sharma and co. for 234 in the second innings of the decider to wrap up the title.

Fans took to social media platform Twitter to express their disappointment with India’s loss.

a very dominant display by Australia, India losses from Day 2 to be fair they never come back— Sohail خان ✿ (@Khn_suhail) June 11, 2023

How many player of Australia who were playing IPL and How many from India? ,It’s consistent second World Cup we have lost after coming in Final. Very Few Team got the chance but still BCCI don’t understand that short format of cricket is worst and arranging IPL 😡— Devang Tivar (@DevangTivar) June 11, 2023

It was always more difficult for India to win. Given the team Australia had and India hasnt been the best performer in England. But disappointing is that I have not seen one player not playing the IPL to just win the trophy. This shows the priorities of BCCI and India #WTCFinals— Shubham Shrirao (@shreeshubham18) June 11, 2023

In 2003 world cup final, India were all out for 234 chasing 360 against Australia.In 2023 #WorldTestChampionshipFinal , India are all out for 234 in fourth innings chasing 444 against Australia. It is like having same salary as inflation increases#INDvsAUS — Ashwin (@Winaashar) June 11, 2023

This was the second WTC Final that India have lost following their previous defeat in the summit clash for the Test mace against New Zealand.