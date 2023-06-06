What Combination will India Play Against Australia? Rohit Sharma Gives a Smart Answer Ahead of WTC Final

It has been 10 years since Team India won an ICC championship. The last title they pocketed was the Champions Trophy in 2013 where the Men in Blue defeated England in the final under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli was next at the helm but he couldn’t lay his hands on any of the silverware during his tenure as the Indian captain. And now, Rohit Sharma has a great opportunity to script history by clinching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in which India will square off against Australia at The Oval in London.

The much-anticipated face-off is scheduled to get underway on June 7. A day before, the Indian skipper addressed a press conference and expressed his willingness to win an ICC title for the team.

“I have been given the job to take Indian cricket forward. For me, it’s the same to win as many games and championships. It will be nice to win some titles. But we don’t want to put too much pressure by thinking too much about it,” Rohit told reporters at The Oval.

The Indian captain further said the next five days are going to be very crucial and the unit understands that winning the championship will be very challenging.

“Every captain wants to win a championship. I also want to win it. For me, it will be nice if I can win 1 or 2 championships. The next 5 days will be quite challenging for us, but we do understand that winning the championship is not easy,” he added.

What shall be the team combination?

On being asked about the combination India would play in the final, Rohit gave an uncertain response. He said all players have been asked to be ready and didn’t give away anything about playing XI.

“Can’t say anything about combinations today,” Rohit said. “Pitch and condition keep changing. The message for all the boys is that they should be ready.”

Talking about the inclusion of Ashwin, Rohit said, “I have not said that Ashwin is not going to play. The pitch actually changes quite a bit today. And will see that tomorrow as well and then will see who gets into playing XI.”

‘Not thinking much about the past’

It’s a hard-hitting fact that India haven’t won an ICC trophy in the past decade. The captain and his boys are aware of it but they also believe that they need not be reminded of it repeatedly. Responding to it in the pre-match presser on Tuesday, Rohit said the team is aware of the past but it doesn’t think about it too much. Instead, they like to be in the present.

“We don’t think about what has happened in past in ICC tournaments. Don’t think we should be reminded every time,” Rohit said.

“Last year when we were in Australia for the T20 world cup we were asked this same question, that time also and I responded that players know when India won and when we haven’t. So, thinking about that I don’t think it’s fair. You have to focus on what is this situation now and how we can perform better,” he added.