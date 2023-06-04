Australia Suffer Huge Blow as Star Pacer Gets Ruled Out of WTC Final Against India

Australia dealt a major blow ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, starting Wednesday, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood getting ruled out with an injury. As stated by Cricket Australia (CA), the right arm-quick has been replaced by Michael Neser. The latter was already in the UK playing for Glamorgan in the County Championship and has taken 19 wickets at an average of 25.63.

According to Cricket.com.au, Hazlewood attended the recent training session ahead of the WTC Final where he bowled full throttle. However, he is still nursing a left Achilles issue as well as a side injury that flared up during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match of us. Michael’s County form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him. He is a great strength to have as part of the fast-bowling group,” said Australia’s chief George Bailey.

“This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast-bowling assets,” he added.

Head coach Andrew McDonald said the Aussies are eager to win their maiden WTC title but the following Ashes series against the hosts would pose a tough challenge to manage their fast bowlers.

“Definitely a consideration for (the schedule) - we don’t want to go too far ahead. We’ve got the WTC final to play, which we are excited about, but on the back of that, we have to quickly turn our attention to England and the Ashes. There are short turnarounds there. That’s nothing we’re not used to,” McDonald said.

“So, there’ll always be considerations around management … I’d say there’d be some moving parts amongst the quicks,” he added.