1-MIN READ

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Look Like a Million Dollars as India Cricketers Debut New Test Kits; Check Latest Pictures

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 10:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli (Pic Credit: rohitsharma45/virat.kohli)

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli (Pic Credit: rohitsharma45/virat.kohli)

The Indian team will debut their new Test kit during the World Test Championship final against Australia

Recently, brand new kits for the Indian cricket teams were revealed after BCCI struck a deal with a global sports manufacturing giants. The Indian men’s cricket team will be debuting the first of those during the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in London when they face Australia for the title.

The Indian cricket board has shared a series of pictures on their social media accounts showing the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja among others posing in the Test whites.

Both the teams are currently fine tuning their plans and sweating it out for the titanic clash that will crown either India or Australia as the world’s best Test team.

For Australia, this is their first shot at claiming the title but for India it’s a second straight attempt having earlier qualified for the inaugural championship final played in 2021 as well. At that time, they finished runners-up with New Zealand claiming the Test mace.

Australia qualified by topping the WTC standings while India finished second to make the cut. The final will be played at The Oval in London.

Both the teams are dealing with injuries. India are without Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul - each recovering after undergoing surgeries for various fitness issues.

Australia were handed a major blow when Josh Hazlewood was ruled out for the WTC final on Sunday and replaced by Michael Neser. However, he’s expected to get fit in time for the first Ashes Test.

This will be the fifth meeting in Tests in 2023 between India and Australia with the two opponents having contested in a four-match bilateral earlier this year.

    India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

    Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

    first published:June 05, 2023, 10:13 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 10:13 IST