WTC Final 2023, London Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India vs Australia Clash?

Rain interrupted the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in the previous edition of the final so can fans expect rain to play spoilsport again ahead of the WTC final 2023?

Well, there’s good news for fans of both Team India and Australia ahead of the marquee clash as the weather in London is likely to be pleasant and there is just 1% chance of precipitation.

Earlier, during the last edition final between India and New Zealand, rain played spoilsport on Day 1 two years ago and fans will be hoping that the same scenario doesn’t happen once again.

There is good news however as there are very few chances, next to nothing of rain as per Accuweather.

Is there a reserve day in place of the WTC final 2023?

Even if rain ends up playing spoilsport and the daily quota of overs is not bowled, then there is a reserve day in place for the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia. The daily quota of 90 overs needs to be bowled, and the according to the rules, the match includes six hours of playtime each day, which if not permitted due to the weather, the game will be pushed to the Reserve Day (June 12).

Which team will win WTC final if rain plays spoilsport?

If rain doesn’t allow play to be completed then the WTC trophy for the 2021-23 edition will be shared between India and Australia. Australia had finished top of the WTC points table but if the final is not completed due to the weather then the two nations will share the honour.

The Oval Pitch Report for WTC final 2023:

The pitch at The Oval is known for having good pace and bounce, assisting the fast bowlers. Though the scenario could be a bit different in the WTC final as this is the first time a Test is being played at this ground in June, which marks the beginning of summer in England. Spinners can come in handy as the match progresses to the third day and beyond. Batters will need to be extra careful about the swing factor on the green surface.