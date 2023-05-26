CHANGE LANGUAGE
WTC Final Prize Money Announced: Winner to Get Rs 13.22 Crore, Runners-up to Pocket Rs 6.61 Crore

May 26, 2023

Australia will be led by Pat Cummins (left) while Rohit Sharma will captain India (BCCI Photo)

The total prize money for the ICC World Test Championship remains the same at USD 3.8 million

The prize money for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Cycle (2021-23) has been announced with the winner to pocket a cool 1.6 million dollars (Rs 13.22 crore approx.) while the runners-up to be awarded 8 lakh dollars (Rs 6.61 crore approx.).

In the final of the WTC, India and Australia will lock horns from June 7 at The Oval in London.

There has been no change in the total purse of the championship with USD 3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.

During the inaugural championship, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand pocketed USD 1.6 million after beating India in the final by eight wickets, a contest that lasted six days due to rain interruption.

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

    Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000.

    The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.

