'We Usually Get More Support..': Says Rohit Sharma Ahead of WTC Final, Watch Pat Cummins' Surprising Reaction

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that winning the WTC final 2023 against Australia would ‘mean everything’ for them after their preparation for the summit clash that is set to take place at the Oval in London from Jun 7-11.

Both Rohit and his opposite number Pat Cummins recently posed with the ‘mace’, the coveted trophy of the WTC which will be awarded to the winning team and both captains shared their thoughts about getting their hands on the WTC title, as well as the long road to the final.

Rohit also expected the Oval to be filled with Indian fans, something which brought out a little bit of laughter from Cummins as the two captains spoke about playing the WTC final 2023 at a neutral venue.

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India Gunning for Glory Against Pat Cummins’ Australia

Former New Zealand legend Ross Taylor presented the trophy as the two captains posed with the mace.

When quizzed about the thing Rohit enjoys the most about London, he said that the freedom that they get to explore and move about in the city, getting to spend some time with their families was a joy.

Shedding light on India’s biggest strengths ahead of the WTC final, Rohit said, “Overall, if you look at the consistent cricket we played, we displayed good cricket overall. It’s a tough tournament, you got to play consistent good cricket for a couple of years to get here. So you need all the departments to do well, and I thought we did well in all three departments."

“It’s exciting, its something different for both teams, although I guess we usually get a bit more support anywhere we play but its nice coming and playing at a neutral venue," said Rohit when Cummins broke into a chuckle.

ALSO READ| Pakistan’s Asia Cup Pull Out on the Cards as ‘Hybird Model’ Likely to be Rejected by Other Boards: Report

There’s so much history behind the two teams taking on each other, that’s what makes it exciting not just for the players but for everyone all across the world watching us," said the ‘Hitman’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

top videos

When quizzed further about what it would mean to lead Team India to the coveted ICC WTC trophy, Rohit added it would mean a ‘everything’ given the hard work they’ve put into red-ball cricket for the past couple of years.

“It means everything to us, this is the ultimate test, the most challenging format so to come out on top will be great because it will not be an effort of a month or two, it will be the effort we’ve put in for the past couple of years," the 36-year-old stated.