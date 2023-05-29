WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Depart for UK; Shubman Gill and Shami to Leave After IPL 2023 Final

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma as well as youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal have jetted off for London to join up with the rest of their teammates ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Jaiswal joined Rohit on the flight as the duo departed for the United Kingdom on Sunday, May 28.

After the end of the IPL 2023 season for Mumbai Indians as they suffered a 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2, WTC final 2023 bound players from MI, Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav left for Mumbai, from where they were expected to catch a flight to UK.

Jaiswal himself shared the selfie with Rohit on his Instagram handle, along with an interesting caption.

“Off to England, for the World Test Championship Final with the one and only Rohit Sharma. I trust I believe," wrote Jaiswal.

Former Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and Mumbai Indians middle order batter Tilak Varma wished Jaiswal well in the comments.

“Well deserved," wrote Kulkarni while Varma commented, “So happy for you jassu."

Earlier, Jaiswal was included in India’s standby list of players for the WTC final in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad who was initially named in the three-man standby list alongside Surya and Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Many Indian players such as Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have already begun their preparations for the WTC final having reached London earlier.

Whereas, the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane are all expected to join up with their teammates after the IPL 2023 final.

The summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was slated to be played on May 28, Sunday, however due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad, the summit clash was postponed to its reserve day on May 29, Monday.

With the IPL 2023 final being delayed, the remaining Indian players are expected to depart on May 31, or June 1.