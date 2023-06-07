'Edge To India,' Gavaskar's Befitting Reply to Ricky Ponting's 'India Will be Tired After IPL' Remark

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has responded to former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting’s bold World Test Championship (WTC) final claim. Ponting had previously said that Indian cricketers may feel tired in the WTC final due to their participation in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Siding with the Aussies Ponting stated that the Pat Cummins-led side will head into the match fresh without any cricket.

Gavaskar, however, feels that players need match practice ahead of big matches. Gavaskar also talked about Cheteshwar Pujara’s brilliance with the bat in County cricket. He said that Indian cricketers are in a better position ahead of the WTC final.

“I will give the edge to India. I don’t agree with the fact that the conditions favour Australia. Neither is the fact that some of the Australians have been resting is going to be an advantage. For a big match, you need miles under your feet. And most of the Indian players have done that. Even one player who was not in the IPL, Pujara was playing County Cricket and was scoring centuries for fun. So yes, the Indians are in a better position,” Sunil Gavaskar was quoted as telling India Today.

India and Australia will be involved in the WTC final, scheduled to start today at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia capped off their WTC league campaign after securing the top spot. But ahead of the WTC final, Australia team management will be wary of their poor record at the Kennington Oval.

Having played 34 matches at this ground, Australia could only manage to claim just seven wins and 14 draws. They suffered defeat on the remaining 17 occasions.

India, the second-ranked Test team in ICC standings, will be without some key figures like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer during the WTC final. India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, took part in the inaugural WTC final match but they conceded an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in that contest.

Rohit Sharma’s men will now desperately be aiming to claim their maiden WTC title this time. A win against the Pat Cummins-led side will help Team India in ending their 10-year ICC trophy drought. India had won their last ICC trophy in 2013 after beating England in the Champions Trophy final.