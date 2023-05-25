WTC Final 2023: Team India Kick-start Preparations for Australia Showdown in New Training Jerseys

Team India began their preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Thursday, May 25. With little more than a week remaining ahead of the showdown against Australia in the WTC final 2023, the Indian team landed in the United Kingdom ahead of the marquee summit clash which will be played from June 7-11 at the Oval in London.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared pictures of Indian players and support staff headed by coach Rahul Dravid as they began the preparation with the likes of Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur seen in the new training jerseys made by Adidas.

The Indian team’s new sponsor has already sent over the training kits to London with BCCI sharing glimpses of the new threads.

“Unveiling #TeamIndia’s new training kit, Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal," wrote BCCI.

The new training kit is a bright blue coloured jersey which does look pleasing to the eyes. Fans would be eagerly waiting for the new jersey designed by Adidas which will be donned by Indian players for the WTC final.

With the IPL 2023 playoffs still ongoing, the Indian team will depart for the UK in three batches, with the support staff along with Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel in the first batch which left on May 23 and has already begun preparations for the final.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj are also expected to be in London soon, along with Jaydev Unadkat.

Siraj shared a picture on Instagram as he jetted off for UK, while Cheteshwar Pujara is also expected to join the Indian team before May 26.

While the rest of the Indian players who are still playing in the IPL 2023 playoffs will be given a day’s break as the second batch of players will leave for UK after the Qualifier 2, followed by the third batch that will leave after the final.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.