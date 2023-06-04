'All Format Great, Superstar': Virat Kohli Described in One-Word by Australian Team Ahead of WTC Final 2023 | WATCH

Ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, the Australian players were asked to describe former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in one word, and boy there were some incredible replies.

From being called of the greatest ever players, an all-format great to a superstar, who’s competitive and always up for a fight, Kohli was in for some much-deserved praise from the Australian team.

Even though he may not be captaining the Indian team, Kohli remains a huge threat to Australia’s hopes of winning the WTC final 2023 as he has been in fine form throughout this year.

ALSO READ| ‘You Play Two Years…’: David Warner Says WTC Final ‘Should Be At Least A Three-game Series’

During the recently concluded IPL 2023 season, the 34-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-getter amassing 639 runs in 14 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he tried his best but couldn’t inspire his team into the playoffs.

Having notched two back-to-back centuries just before the WTC final means Kohli would be raring to go against the Australian bowling attack when they lock horns with India at the Oval in London from June 7-11. While Pat Cummins and Co were happy to praise Virat, they were also looking to keep him quiet this upcoming week to get their hands on the coveted ICC trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In a fun video shared by ICC on Instagram, Australian players such as Cummins, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, and Marnus Labuschagne all chipped in with some good words for Virat Kohli.

“The man of India, that he has been for quite a while and he’s been leading the team for the last decade basically and being so successful," Green said.

David Warner added, “Unbelievable cover drive," while Labuschagne said, “One of the greats, all format great, hopefully not so great this week. "

ALSO READ| David Warner Reveals Test Retirement Plans, Says 2024 T20 World Cup Can Be His Last

While Usman Khawaja called Kohli ‘Competitive’ Mitchell Starc said, “Very skilful, dominated for a very long time, backbone of the middle order."

top videos

Aussie skipper Cummins added, “Good player, always seems like he’s up for the fight," whereas Smith stated, “He’s been a superstar for a long time, loves playing against Australia, often scores runs against us, but hopefully we can keep him quiet this week."

Having won the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Rohit Sharma-led India would be raring to go up against the Australian unit who will be seeking revenge along with the WTC title up for grabs.