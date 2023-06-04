'It Will Suit Virat Kohli': Former India Coach Fires Massive Warning to Australia Ahead of WTC Final 2023

Virat Kohli has been in stellar form ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the conditions in the Oval in London are likely to suit a player such as Virat, feels former Indian coach Greg Chapell.

With India and Australia set to lock horns for the WTC title starting from June 7-11, all the eyes will be on Kohli who fired two back-to-back centuries in the IPL recently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having endured some tough days in the past couple of years, the 34-year-old is back to firing on all cylinders.

Under his leadership, India did reach the final of the previous edition of WTC but they lost to New Zealand and this time around, he would be hoping to help his side go all the way.

While Virat has struggled a little bit with English conditions, with Chapell recalling the 2014 and the 2021 tours of the UK, he also pointed out how the current conditions would favour the talismanic Indian batter.

“Virat Kohli was asked a lot of questions in England in 2014 and 2021 by Anderson, Broad and the rest of the English bowlers. They bowled some excellent lines and lengths to him in conditions that suited them. They knew he is the best and lifted themselves up when bowling to him," Chappell said on the show ‘Backstage with Boria Majumdar’.

“To think or say that the Australians will be able to do the same from ball one is not correct. The English know their own conditions better than anyone else in the world," he added.

Pointing to Virat Kohli’s past record against Australia, the veteran expected the former Indian captain to give a good account of himself on the dry occasions of the Oval.

“Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia. His record is evidence how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one. The Oval from all of my experience is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat," Chappell added further.

“You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far. If the weather continues to stay dry the Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. I think if he is mentally switched on like I have said to you earlier in the conversation, he will get runs for India. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference," the former Indian coach stated.