WTC Final: First Batch of Indian Players, Including Shardul Thakur & Axar Patel, Leaves For London

The first batch of Indian players, which included Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel, left for London on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, scheduled to begin from June 7 at The Oval. The London-bound Indian team is to leave in batches and the congregation of the full squad for the WTC final will happen only by May 30, after the final of the IPL 2023 on May 28.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin will be leaving later, most probably on Wednesday. It has also been learned that the original plan was to send the first batch immediately after the IPL league stage, which concluded on Sunday. However, a few players requested the BCCI to be allowed to leave at a later date.

With their teams out of the reckoning for the IPL play-offs, players like Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur are part of the first batch. Umesh Yadav, whose team Kolkata Knight Riders is also out of the IPL, may also reach England later.

“Outbound”, wrote Shardul on his Instagram story along with his picture.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat, who has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a shoulder injury, is expected to be fit for the WTC final and he may leave after May 27.

“There may be departures every day till May 30. Logistics arrangements are being made almost every day,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Of the three standbys, pacer Mukesh Kumar will be part of the first batch, and the other two, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav, will travel after their IPL sides, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, finish their engagements.

The report also mentioned that the team may not get a warm-up match and the plan is to play a game among the touring members after everyone arrives in London.

