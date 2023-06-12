Shubman Gill's Two-word Response After India's WTC Final Defeat Sets Twitter Ablaze

Following India’s humiliating loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Shubman Gill is hopeful of his team making a stronger comeback soon.

The young opener showed his faith in the Indian squad through a short tweet.

After India fell to a 209-run defeat in the WTC Final, Gill dropped a picture of the Indian squad on Twitter and wrote, “Not Finished.”

Gill’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from Indian cricket fans. While some agreed with the youngster, others went on to highlight his poor batting in the WTC final.

A fan seemed sure of India earning another qualification for the WTC final having qualified twice in a row. “We will work harder to climb the last ladder next time,” he commented.

Another fan praised Gill for his fighting spirit and said it would be required to battle past the upcoming hurdles.

A user shelled out a hilarious meme reference to underline Team India’s disappointing show in the ICC tournaments over the years.

Here are some other reactions:

Gill headed to the WTC final on the back of an impressive campaign in the IPL 2023. Notching up 870 runs in 17 appearances, the Gujarat Titans batter became the winner of the Orange Cap this season.

However, Gill failed to match his red-hot T20 form during the WTC final against Australia and could score just 31 runs across the two innings.

During India’s first innings, Gill completely misjudged an inswinger from pacer Scott Boland and ended up losing his off stump.

In the next innings, Gill once again fell victim to the lethal pace of Boland and was caught in the slips by Cameron Green. The wicket raised much controversy as replays showed that the ball may have grazed the surface when Green was grabbing it. Following Gill’s dismissal, several former cricketers lashed out at the third umpire for the decision. Gill himself criticised the event through a cryptic tweet.

It wasn’t just Gill but other Indian batters also looked quite pale in the WTC final.

On the final day of the game, India had to chase down 280 runs with seven wickets in hand. But the Indian batters could not cope with Australia’s bowling and eventually, got bundled out for 234 runs.