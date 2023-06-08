Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Takes 100th Test Catch During WTC Final; Joins Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in Elite List

Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday joined an elite list of India cricketers to have completed a century of catches in Test cricket. Rahane achieved the feat during the second day’s play of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia when he took the catch of Pat Cummins at The Oval.

Rahane has now taken 100 catches in 83 Tests and has become the seventh India player to do so. Batting legend and current India head coach Rahul Dravid holds the record for the most catches with 210 in 164 Tests.

Rahane joined the likes of Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, and Mohammed Azharuddin to have taken 100 or more catches in the format.

That catch meant Australia’s first innings came to an end with the Pat Cummins-led side being bowled out for 469 in 121.3 overs. In reply, India were jolted with both their openers being sent back cheaply.

Rohit was trapped LBW by his counterpart Cummins on 15 while Shubman Gill was cleaned up on 13 by Scott Boland.

Rahane is making his Test comeback in the WTC final. An impressive performance in domestic cricket and a decent IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings paved the way for his inclusion in India’s squad after being dropped last year following the South Africa tour.

“Great for us to have someone of his (Rahane) quality. He brings a lot of that experience, he brings proven performance in overseas conditions, even in England, he has played some terrific innings for us. He brings terrific catching in the slips. He just brings his personality to the group, which is really important. He has led the team and has had considerable success. It’s just great to have someone like him around here," coach Dravid had said.

Rahane will hope to make an impact with the bat now.