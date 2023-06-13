'Why on Earth Did he Play That Shot': Cheteshwar Pujara's Ill-fated Ramp Shot in WTC Final Irks India Legend

The scorecard tells you the story that Indian batters surrendered to Australian pacers in the final of the ICC World Test Championship but what it doesn’t elaborate on is the strange shots they attempted resulting in their downfall.

One of those inexplicable shots came from the bat of Cheteshwar Pujara, a ramp shot right after India had been jolted by the dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma.

Chasing 444, India were 93/2 on the fourth day and there was still plenty of time remaining in the third session let along the contest.

Pat Cummins was steaming in from one end and he dropped one short outside off to Pujara who, with an arched back, went for a late ramp shot trying to send the ball over the slip cordon.

An edge followed and wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed an easy catch to bring an end to his stay on 27 off 47.

In his column for the mid-day, Gavaskar says he cannot understand why Pujara, known for sticking to orthodox cricket shots, would go for such an extravagant attempt.

“For me, though the shot selection of the skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara was the disappointing aspect of the Indian innings. Why Pujara attempted a ramp shot is hard to understand for that is not a shot he employs regularly," Gavaskar wrote.

India were bowled out for 234 in the chase and thus Australia won by 209 runs to win the WTC title.

“To even try it two deliveries after Rohit was out was also questioning the thinking at the time. Pujara is known for his patience and willingness to take blows, but keep occupying the crease so why on earth did he look to play that shot when runs were not the need but preserving wickets was essential," Gavaskar wrote.

“Pressure can get a player to do strange things and that’s why Test cricket is the highest form of the game and the World Test Championship final, the ultimate Test match," he added.