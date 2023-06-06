WTC Final IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For India vs Australia.

WTC Final IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Kennington Oval in London. The WTC summit clash will get underway from June 7. After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the maiden WTC final, Team India will now look to rectify their errors this time. Meanwhile, Australia will be aiming to be crowned World Test champions for the first time. After finishing their league stage campaign at the top spot, the Pat Cummins-led side qualified for the final stage. But Australian team management will be wary of their poor record at The Oval, ahead of the final battle. After playing seven Tests at this venue, the Aussies have managed to emerge victorious on seven occasions only. However, a strong batting line-up, coupled with a skilful bowling unit, is expected to do the trick for Pat Cummins’ men this time.

India’s record at this venue does not appear to be quite impressive either. Having played 14 Tests at this ground, Team India managed to secure just two wins and seven draws. India had to face defeat on the remaining five occasions.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Alex Carey

Batsman: Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowler: Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami

India vs Australia Probable XIs:

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

India full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia full squad: Pat Cummins (c), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser