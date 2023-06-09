CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 2Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Home » Cricket Home » Missing Rishabh Pant in WTC Final? Here's What the Wicketkeeper-batter Has to Say for his Team
1-MIN READ

Missing Rishabh Pant in WTC Final? Here's What the Wicketkeeper-batter Has to Say for his Team

Published By: Aakash Biswas

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 16:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishabh Pant sends best wishes for Team India

Rishabh Pant sends best wishes for Team India

Rishabh Pant dropped an Instagram Story watching the game on the game on TV. The video was accompanied by a heart and finger cross emoji, rooting for Team India

Down at 151/5 after second day’s play in World Test Championship (WTC) final, India is surely missing Rishabh Pant’s services in the game against Australia. Pant, who has been among the top performers for Team India in the whites during recent years, was forced out of the field due to a horrific car accident last year. While Pant may not be in action on the field, the wicketkeeper batter is rooting for Team India’s success. He dropped an Instagram Story watching the game on the game on TV. The video was accompanied by a heart and finger cross emoji, rooting for Team India.

Rishabh Pant had a remarkable Test season before he missed out on action due to an injury. During the WTC 2021-23 cycle, the Southpaw scored 868 runs from 12 games at an average of 43.40. Pant played a key role in Team India’s victories on foreign soil. KS Bharat is playing as Pant’s replacement in Test.

Rishabh Pant’s latest Insta story where he sends best wishes to Team India

Meanwhile, Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The cricketer has been making a better process than expected while the fans are expecting him to play the 50-over World Cup slated to be played later this year in India.

Coming to the action during the WTC final at the Oval, Team India will be looking to get going without losing early wickets on Day 3. India still trails Australia by 318 runs. With Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat on the crease, the aim will be to get closer to the Australia total.

India’s top order failed to contribute much with the bat. The top 5 batters in the lineup were dismissed at scores of less than 20 runs. Ravindra Jadeja has so far been the highest scorer for India with 48 off 51 balls before getting out.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma invited Australia to bat first in hopes of picking early wickets. Things appeared to be going as per plan as the Aussies lost three quick wickets. But a partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith steered the contest from India giving Australia a commanding position. Both Smith and Head completed their centuries, taking their side to a mammoth 469.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Australia
  2. Rishabh Pant
  3. WTC Final 2023
first published:June 09, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 16:16 IST