'Talking to Yourself, Getting Mentally Ready': Rohit's Mantra for Hopping from One Format to Another

After getting involved in a 2-month-long intense T20 tournament – the Indian Premier League (IPL) – a majority of Indian cricketers will switch their focus to the longest format of the game. Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians in the league, will turn up in whites as Team India is scheduled to face Australia in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting Wednesday at The Oval in London.

Ahead of the mega clash, the captains of both teams – Rohit and Pat Cummins – showed up at an event, called ‘An Evening with Test Cricket Legends at the Oval,’ to discuss different aspects of Test Cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit was asked about how does he prepare himself to switch from one format to another so quickly? Responding to the question, the Indian skipper said it’s something that not only he but quite a lot of players have been doing for years now.

“That has been the most challenging factor for many years. If you are playing multi-format then that’s something you need to come up with. Mentally you have to be adaptable and adjust whatever little tweak you need to do in your technique. But more than that, it’s just talking to yourself and getting mentally ready,” Rohit said.

The Indian skipper also added that it’s all about preparing yourself mentally for the switch and pushing yourself to bring out the best.

“A lot of guys in the squad haven’t done that because we have got new faces as well. But, for me, it’s getting mentally ready is important because a lot of us have been doing that for many years. Hopping from one format to another and getting used to that and bringing out your best performance at the same time. It’s more mental than anything else,” he added.

He might have won five IPL trophies, one T20 World Cup and a Champions Trophy but for the 35-year-old Indian skipper, Test cricket remains the ultimate format.

“It keeps challenging you. You want to be in these situations. You look forward and as a person, it brings the best out of you. In the last 3-4 years in Test cricket, we have had good success. Now it is about crossing that final hurdle and giving that confidence to youngsters so that they can play in the way they want to play,” Rohit concluded.